WSSU Defends Viral Video Of Student Arrested In Class

Winston-Salem State University, a historically Black institution in North Carolina, has addressed the use of law enforcement on its campus amid the online spread of a video that shows a Black student being arrested in a classroom after an apparent dispute with a professor.

The incident Wednesday began with what “appears to be a disagreement over a class assignment,” Haley Gingles, university spokesperson, told CNN.

In the video, two police officers – one Black and one White, according to the student who recorded it – can be seen handcuffing the student as other students express shock at what is happening and others also film it.

