Pfeiffer Symposium Showcases Undergraduate Research

The Pfeiffer University Undergraduate Research Symposium, organized by the Department of Health and Exercise Science (HES) and sponsored by the Milton Rose Research Fellows Program, was billed as the first effort at Pfeiffer to showcase the research of undergraduates across multiple disciplines. The Psychology, Biology, and Health and Exercise Science programs at Pfeiffer were represented at the symposium, with each of six students making an oral presentation and/or showcasing a science poster.

“This symposium was put together with the intention of showcasing the students and the progress they’ve made this semester in their internships and research projects,” said Dr. Samantha Canipe Pennington ’11, the symposium organizer who serves as an Assistant Professor of Health and Natural Sciences at Pfeiffer. “I have hopes for representation of additional disciplines next time.”

MORE >>>