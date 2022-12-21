Charlotte Students Featured Performers At Holiday Pops Concert

UNC Charlotte Theatre students Logan Pavia and Sam Pomerantz were featured performers recently at the 2022 Holiday Pops concert presented by the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra. The annual program took place December 16-18 at the Knight Theater in uptown Charlotte.

Pomerantz, who graduated the same weekend, and Pavia are both participants in the College of Arts + Architecture’s Musical Theatre Certificate program and study voice with Dr. Sequina DuBose.

