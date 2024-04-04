During Sexual Assault Awareness Month, Charlotte Hosts Consent Carnival April 10

Join the UNC Charlotte Center for Wellness Promotion and UNC Charlotte Center for Integrated Care as they host a Consent Carnival during Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Consent is a positive and necessary part of sex, so join in to learn more about consent while playing games, enjoying food, winning prizes, and having consensual fun!

The Charlotte Center for Wellness Promotion operates from a public health model and utilizes prevention and health promotion strategies to empower students to make informed decisions about their personal health and well-being. A team of multidisciplinary professionals addresses issues such as alcohol use, drug use, recovery from substance use disorders, sexual health, sexual and relationship violence, and a variety of other wellness topics that affect college students. The CWP aspires to empower the University community to develop healthier attitudes and behaviors in order to create a safer, more equitable campus culture.

The Charlotte Center for Integrated Care’s vision is to support all dimensions of wellbeing, as they intersect with one another and as they are shaped by a student’s identity, culture and student experience.

Wed, Apr 10, 2024 | 6pm and 8pm

South Village Terrace – 8917 Alumni Way, Charlotte, NC 28223

MORE >>>