Charlotte And Queens University Orchestras Perform In Orchestra Mosaic At Charlotte SHOUT!

April 10, 2024 – 6:15 PM

April 10, 2024 – 7:30 PM

Bechtler Museum of Modern Art

Orchestra Mosaic, featuring the UNC Charlotte Orchestra with the Queens University Chamber Orchestra and professional musicians, performs at the Bechtler Museum of Modern Art as part of Charlotte SHOUT! Tubist Joe Skillen, chair of the UNC Charlotte Department of Music, joins the orchestra as guest soloist; Alan Yamamoto conducts.

These concerts are FREE.

Program:

Johannes Brahms – Hungarian Dances, No. 1

Charles Ives – Country Band March

Vittorio Monti – Czárdás, featuring Joseph Skillen, Tuba Soloist

Ludwig van Beethoven – Fifth Symphony, Mvts III & IV

