Tuesday, April 2, 2024
Central Piedmont Career Connect Offers Students Free Professional Headshots

Ready to take your resume to the next stage? Attend the Career Connect: Resume Drop-In & Professional Headshots workshop on Wed., April 10.

You will get a chance to have your resume reviewed by employers from Bank of America, Novant, Best Impression Caterers, and more, plus a free professional headshot!

