Central Piedmont Career Connect Offers Students Free Professional Headshots
Ready to take your resume to the next stage? Attend the Career Connect: Resume Drop-In & Professional Headshots workshop on Wed., April 10.
You will get a chance to have your resume reviewed by employers from Bank of America, Novant, Best Impression Caterers, and more, plus a free professional headshot!
Event Details
- Career Connect: Resume Drop In & Professional Headshots
- Wed., Apr. 10, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
- Central Campus, Parr Center, Rooms 0060/0070