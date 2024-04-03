New Volleyball Hire Fits Charlotte’s Vision Of Competing For Championships

Charlotte volleyball head coach Karen Weatherington has announced the hiring of Sherisa Livingston as a new assistant coach joining the 49ers’ program this spring.

COACH WETHERINGTON ON LIVINGSTON

“We are thrilled to welcome Sherisa Livingston to Niner Nation. Sherisa brings a wealth of knowledge from her coaching and playing experience that fits our vision of competing for championships. She will do an outstanding job serving and mentoring our athletes. I am excited to welcome Sherisa to the Charlotte Volleyball family.”

LIVINGSTON ON THE OPPORTUNITY

“I want to thank Athletic Director Mike Hill, Senior Associate AD Darin Spease, Karen Weatherington, and Verna JuIaton for the opportunity to join Niner Nation. Charlotte Athletics has a clear vision for pursuing championships on the court and excellence in the classroom. I am excited about the incredible support and resources available to provide an elite-level college experience for our student-athletes. I look forward to what’s ahead!”

ABOUT LIVINGSTON

Sherisa Livingston comes to Charlotte after spending four years as the head coach of Radford. The 2022 season was Livingston’s best, leading the Highlanders to a 12-16 overall record, including an 8-8 mark in Big South play. Under Livingston’s leadership, junior libero Shelby Hernandez was voted onto the VaSID All-State Second Team and represented Radford on the Big South All-Academic Team. Also, in her very first season playing for Livingston, sophomore Sophie Paspal recorded the fifth-best attack percentage in school history.

Prior to her time at Radford, she was the assistant coach at fellow Big South Conference institution, Winthrop University. While with the Eagles, Livingston trained student-athletes at the attack and blocking positions as well as helped develop the team offense. She aided the passer strategy, coordinated game plans, recruited student-athletes in addition to managing the daily operations of the athletic program. The 2019 season for Winthrop concluded with a Big South Championship and automatic bid to the NCAA tournament, its first since 2006.



Livingston has had coaching stops at Tennessee Tech, the University of Antelope Valley, Seattle University, and at Nebraska. Some of her accolades as a coach include recruiting and launching the first volleyball program in Antelope Valley history, coaching numerous all-conference selections at two different institutions, as well as Big South Player of the Year/Setter of the Year and Tournament MVP – Siani Yamaguchi.



Her playing experience as a student-athlete came at Wisconsin where she received her bachelor’s degree in history. While there, Livingston’s presence on the court was undeniable. She is the Badger’s all-time kills leader and was a key member helping the team reach the NCAA tournament all four years of her career, where they finished second in 2000. En route to those appearances, Livingston and her team won back-to-back Big Ten Championships. She was named to the NCAA all-tournament team, Co-Big Ten Conference Player of the Year, Wisconsin’s Female Athlete of the Year (2000-01), a two-time AVCA First Team All-American, a nine-time conference tournament selection, four-time all-region honoree and was tabbed Big Ten Player of the Week six times during her career. Livingston has also played for USA Volleyball on the junior national team 1998-99. On the national stage, she garnered recognition as the ‘best blocker’ at the 1999 world championships in Canada.



After college, she continued to play volleyball on a global scale. Through her experience she won gold at the NORCECA games in Mexico in 1998, won the Indonesia Proliga championship in 2005 and was vice champions in the Romanian league in 2008-09.



Livingston earned her master’s degree from American Public University in sport management in December 2019.

