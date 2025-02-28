Central Piedmont Celebrates National TRIO Day

Central Piedmont Community College TRIO Student Support Services (SSS) staff and students celebrated National TRIO Day by volunteering at Crisis Assistance Ministry in Charlotte, NC.

Making an Impact

The TRIO team helped organize the health and beauty sections of the donation store, ensuring local families had access to essential personal care items. This service project reflects TRIO’s commitment to supporting students and uplifting communities.

About TRIO SSS at Central Piedmont

For over 25 years, TRIO SSS has helped students stay in college and graduate by offering:

Tutoring & academic support

Success coaching & mentoring

Transfer assistance to four-year universities

Financial literacy & scholarship guidance

Cultural & social activities

Want to Join TRIO SSS?

If you’re an income-eligible, first-generation student or a student with a disability, TRIO SSS can provide personalized support to help you succeed!

Learn more & apply here: TRIO SSS Webpage

