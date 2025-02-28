Charlotte’s Pinky Chaisilprungruang Named American Athletic Conference Golfer of the Week

Pinky Chaisilprungruang of Charlotte Women’s Golf has been named the American Athletic Conference Golfer of the Week after (203, -13) won the Daniel Island Invitational individual championship with a strong final day (67, -5). As a team, Charlotte Women’s Golf finished in third place (864, E) in their first tournament of the 2025 spring season.

CHAMPION’S CORNER

“First of all, I want to thank my coaches,” said Chaisilprungruang. “Without them, I would not have the confidence to achieve this. I would like to thank Jason Lindsay for also being there for me. And of course, my teammates. I enjoy playing golf with them every day.”

Chaisilprungruang took home a gold medal at the competitive Daniel Island Invitational, shooting a program record 13-under 203 (70-66-67) to win the title. She defeated six Top 100 ranked opponents on the way to first place, while guiding Charlotte to a third-place finish above three Top 50 ranked teams. Last semester, she earned American Athletic Conference Women’s Golfer of the Month honors for September.

COACH’S CORNER

“It’s pretty unusual for us but we’ve had six weeks at home and with that much time it can really go either way,” said Head Coach Ryan Ashburn. “During this time, we were able to play nine rounds in between two snowfalls while hosting two official visits. It’s been busy and full of twists and turns but honestly, I think that’s why they were able to handle this week with class. Regardless of the adversity we stayed ready. Ilani Short was in the ER the night before the final round until 12:30 and was able to have her best round the next day. Pinky fought through sickness on her way to win! This group has worked incredibly hard and while we still have things to fine tune, it’s nice for them to see their hard work progressing in the right direction!”

Charlotte returns to action next week (Mar. 3-4) when they travel down to Jacksonville Florida for the Momentum Transportation Collegiate.

