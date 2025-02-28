Charlotte AI Summit For Smarter Learning March 11
A Full-Day Institute on Teaching and Learning with AI
MAY 14, 2025 (WEDNESDAY) | 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM | DUBOIS CENTER
On its third year, the 2025 AI Institute for Smarter Learning leverages our momentum to continue shaping the way we think about,
teach with, and learn with AI.
Expect an Exciting Day of Learning
- Plenary & Keynotes
- Lightning Talks
- Lesson Demonstrations
- Featured Workshops
- Technology Test Kitchens
- Student Panels
- Bold Discussions
- Community Building
- Industry Partners
