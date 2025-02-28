Saturday, March 1, 2025
Charlotte AI Summit For Smarter Learning March 11

A Full-Day Institute on Teaching and Learning with AI

MAY 14, 2025 (WEDNESDAY) | 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM | DUBOIS CENTER

On its third year, the 2025 AI Institute for Smarter Learning leverages our momentum to continue shaping the way we think about,
teach with, and learn with AI.

Expect an Exciting Day of Learning

  • Plenary & Keynotes
  • Lightning Talks
  • Lesson Demonstrations
  • Featured Workshops
  • Technology Test Kitchens
  • Student Panels
  • Bold Discussions
  • Community Building
  • Industry Partners

Please direct questions to Kiran Budhrani ([email protected]), Director of Teaching and Learning Innovation in the Center for Teaching and Learning

