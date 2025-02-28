Queens University Comes Out On Top At The NCICU Ethics Bowl — Again

For the third year in a row, Queens University of Charlotte has come out on top at the North Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities (NCICU) Ethics Bowl. The annual competition, held at the North Carolina Legislative Complex in Raleigh, drew teams from 19 NCICU campuses. Kody Kinsley, former secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, delivered the keynote address held at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences.

Now in its 14th year, the Ethics Bowl provides invaluable opportunities for students. Beyond honing research and presentation skills, participants gained exposure to over 60 professionals serving as judges and moderators, spanning diverse fields like law, healthcare, and finance.

“I was impressed with all the teams,” said NCICU President Hope Williams. “It was evident that they were well-prepared and had developed extensive research on the complex topics. The campus coordinators ensured that their students had developed well-organized, cohesive arguments to present to the judges.”

This year’s theme, “Ethics in Health and Wellness,” challenged students to analyze complex scenarios and articulate their ethical positions. The competition culminated in a final round between Queens University and William Peace University, with Queens ultimately securing the championship.

“The fact that Queens has won the NCICU Ethics Bowl three years in a row is a testament to the students who have diligently researched and developed quality arguments on pressing ethical issues in healthcare, artificial intelligence, and global politics,” said Eric Mullis, Ph.D, Queens’ James A. Jones Chair of Philosophy and Religion. “Each year, judges at the debate who work in the NC Legislative Assembly have expressed to the students that they presented and defended their arguments better than some of their peers.”

Nursing major Natalie Ealy ’26 has been on the Queens Ethics Bowl team for two years. “I initially joined because it seemed interesting and something new to try. I was taking an ethics course at the time and I really loved it, so I was curious about applying it to real situations,” she said. “I came back because I had an amazing time last year and I wanted to continue using the skills I had gained the first time. I felt great to know that all of our hard work paid off and we can show up with a new team and still succeed.”

Zoe Wagstaff ’25, majoring in sociology and biology, shared similar sentiments. “Winning the Ethics Bowl again this year and simultaneously breaking the record for consecutive wins felt fulfilling knowing that months of research, preparation, and practice paid off,” she said. “The experience of the Ethics Bowl prepares me for the real world as my career aspirations include public speaking and politics, sharing my relentless hope and foundation of ethics to usher in a better world.”



Queens’ unprecedented third consecutive victory underscores the transformative power of ethical inquiry. The students’ mastery of research, argumentation, and ethical analysis, displayed throughout the competition, demonstrates the invaluable skills they will carry into their future careers and as they navigate the complex ethical landscapes of a rapidly evolving world.



Photos by: Bob Witchger

