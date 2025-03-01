Charlotte Faculty & Friends Concert With Alan Yamamoto March 11

Tue, Mar 11, 2025 | 7:30pm

Rowe, Rowe Recital Hall

9119 University Road, Charlotte, NC 28223

The UNC Charlotte Department of Music presents a Faculty & Friends Concert featuring a chamber orchestra of faculty, alumni, and student musicians under the direction of Alan Yamamoto. On the program are chamber versions of Debussy’s “Afternoon of a Faun” and Mahler’s “Rückert Lieder,” featuring soprano Sequina DuBose, and Three Pieces for Violin and Piano by Amy Beach, featuring Anne R. Belk Distinguished Professor of Violin David Russell.

The concert is free to everyone.

