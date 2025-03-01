Charlotte Faculty & Friends Concert With Alan Yamamoto March 11
Tue, Mar 11, 2025 | 7:30pm
9119 University Road, Charlotte, NC 28223
The UNC Charlotte Department of Music presents a Faculty & Friends Concert featuring a chamber orchestra of faculty, alumni, and student musicians under the direction of Alan Yamamoto. On the program are chamber versions of Debussy’s “Afternoon of a Faun” and Mahler’s “Rückert Lieder,” featuring soprano Sequina DuBose, and Three Pieces for Violin and Piano by Amy Beach, featuring Anne R. Belk Distinguished Professor of Violin David Russell.
The concert is free to everyone.