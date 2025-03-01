Charlotte Presents A Spatioltemporal Symposium March 13

Thu, Mar 13, 2025 | 6pm to 9pm

Dubois Center at UNC Charlotte Center City, Auditorium and Atrium

320 East Ninth Street, Charlotte, NC 28202

The David R. Ravin School of Architecture presents the SPATIOTEMPORAL symposium, exploring experimental film and architecture.

This symposium tackles both a methodological question (how to integrate filmmaking into architectural education and everyday design practice) and a theoretical one (how to evolve the role of the diagram as a generator of ideas in contemporary practice).

Most discourses on the reciprocity between film and architecture tend to overlook the abstraction of the experimental film genre in favor of the spatiotemporal immediacy inherent to narrative and documentary film. This symposium focuses squarely on the spatiotemporal abstraction inherent to experimental film—its critical distance from the reality that it represents.

As technological innovations, global crises, and social agenda increasingly capture the attention and imagination of the discipline, new ways of seeing & new modes of knowledge-building are essential. Experimental film has held this potential for decades—this symposium will unleash it.

6:00-7:00 PM | Opening Reception, beer, wine, small bites (Dubois 256: Second Floor Atrium; capacity 300)

7:00-8:30 PM | Public screening in Uptown Charlotte of films by participating experimental filmmakers and student competition winners (Dubois 201: Auditorium; capacity 300)

8:30-9:00 PM | Post-Screening Q&A (Dubois 201: Auditorium; capacity 300). Participants: Ernie Gehr; Amy Murphy; Tomonari Nishikawa; Deborah Stratman; moderated by Thomas Forget

