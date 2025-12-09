2025 Charlotte University Marshals, Jeanne-Marie “Ree” Linker, Vaughn Schmutz, Terry Xu, Exemplify Faculty Excellence

University marshals are distinguished faculty members selected to represent their colleagues at ceremonial functions, including commencement. They symbolize faculty excellence in teaching, scholarship and service to campus and community. This year’s honorees — Jeanne-Marie “Ree” Linker, Vaughn Schmutz and Terry Xu — embody the values of leadership, mentorship and academic distinction.

Jeanne-Marie “Ree” Linker

Jeanne-Marie “Ree” Linker ’98, ’23, senior lecturer of mathematics and statistics, will serve as University marshal for the 10 a.m. commencement ceremony Friday, Dec. 12.

A dedicated educator and coordinator of math placement, Linker is celebrated for her passion for statistics and her ability to help students discover an appreciation for mathematics through active learning and real-world applications. She emphasizes collaboration, individualized support and continuous feedback to ensure every student thrives.

Her colleagues and students praise her patience, attention to detail and genuine care for student success. Beyond the classroom, Linker played a pivotal role in developing the University’s Quality Enhancement Plan, NINERways, further demonstrating her commitment to student achievement. She inspires confidence, curiosity and problem-solving skills that extend far beyond academics — qualities that make her a fitting representative of faculty excellence.

Vaughn Schmutz

Vaughn Schmutz, associate professor of sociology and director of the M.A. Interdisciplinary Studies program, will serve as University marshal for the 3 p.m. commencement ceremony Friday, Dec. 12.

A scholar of cultural fields and the social impact of the arts, Schmutz has published widely in leading journals and was named a 2024-25 SNAAP Research Fellow. He also made history as the first senior faculty fellow for the Gambrell Faculty Fellowship, where he mentors colleagues and strengthens connections between faculty research and the community.

Schmutz brings a global and interdisciplinary perspective to his work. As a founding advisor of Arts Impact Charlotte, he champions collaborative projects that enhance quality of life in the region. Colleagues praise his vision and leadership, noting his ability to translate research into meaningful community engagement. His scholarship, mentorship and civic connection embody the ideals of a University marshal.

Terry Xu

Terry Xu, professor and associate chair for graduate programs in mechanical engineering and engineering science, will serve as University marshal for the 10 a.m. commencement ceremony Saturday, Dec. 13.



A respected leader and mentor, Xu received the Thomas L. Reynolds Leadership Award for her exceptional stewardship of the graduate program during a challenging period. She was recognized for maintaining high academic standards and transparency in Ph.D. qualifying exams while fostering a rigorous yet supportive environment.



Her research focuses on the synthesis and characterization of low-dimensional nanostructures and functional nanocomposites, reflecting her deep expertise in materials science and engineering. Colleagues and students commend her dedication to individualized mentorship and her commitment to student success. Xu’s leadership, scholarship and unwavering support make her an exemplary choice to represent the faculty.

“Together, Linker, Schmutz and Xu exemplify the University’s values of scholarship, mentorship and community engagement,” said Jennifer Troyer, provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs. “As they lead their colleagues and graduates in the ceremonial procession, they remind us that commencement is not only a celebration of student achievement but also a tribute to the faculty whose dedication shapes the University’s legacy.”

MORE >>>