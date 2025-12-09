Jamari Sharp, Morgan Alexander, And Yash Tadimalla Are The Student Speakers For The 2025 Charlotte Fall Commencement

Congratulations to the fall 2025 student commencement speakers Jamari Sharp, Morgan Alexander and Yash Tadimalla.

Jamari Sharp is the commencement speaker for the ceremony at 10 a.m., Friday, Dec. 12, for the Belk College of Business, College of Computing and Informatics, Cato College of Education and Klein College of Science. Sharp is graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in Operations and Supply Chain Management.

“It means everything to be able to share my unique story, pour into the future leaders of the world and even give a hint of motivation,” Sharp said of speaking in front of his graduating classmates. “My journey was not easy, and it feels good to celebrate the other graduates, because I know their journeys were difficult as well.”

Sharp will be working in sourcing and procurement for USAA, as well as continuing his entrepreneurial endeavors following graduation.

Morgan Alexander is the commencement speaker for the ceremony at 3 p.m., Friday, Dec. 12, for the College of Arts + Architecture, William States Lee College of Engineering, College of Health and Human Services and College of Humanities & Earth and Social Sciences. Alexander is completing a Bachelor of Fine Arts in 3D Interdisciplinary Studies.

“Speaking at commencement means so much to me because I used to have trouble interacting in large group settings,” Alexander said. “Accepting this role shows the growth in my confidence over the past few years.”

After graduation, Alexander plans to take a year off to travel and create art before applying to graduate school.

Sri Yeswanth (Yash) Tadimalla ’20 M.S., ’25 Ph.D. is the commencement speaker for the Graduate School Ceremony at 10 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 13. Tadimalla is completing a Doctorate of Philosophy, Computing and Information Systems.

Having completed his Ph.D., Tadimalla will continue with UNC Charlotte, teaching AI courses in the Department of Computer Science.

