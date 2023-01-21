5 Things You May Not Know About Johnson & Wales Charlotte

The city of Charlotte, North Carolina offers an eclectic mix of modern architecture, historic landmarks, delicious food options and Southern charm. It continues to be one of the fastest-growing cities in the U.S., making it a perfect place for Johnson & Wales University students to find endless opportunities.

We love our close-knit campus in this city, and there are a lot of cool things about JWU Charlotte. Here are five things you might not know about our Charlotte Campus.

MORE >>>