Charlotte Senior Gets Award From North Carolina Campus Engagement
David Rodriguez, a senior majoring in public health sciences, recently received the Community Impact Student Award given by North Carolina Campus Engagement, a statewide network of colleges and universities committed to preparing students for civic and social responsibility.
Rodriguez has served as the urbanCORE civic engagement coordinator with the 49er Democracy Experience, where he partners with student organizations and student leaders to build momentum for voter education and voter engagement at UNC Charlotte.