Charlotte Digital Arts Center Features 60 Artists At Extravaganza

The College of Arts + Architecture Digital Arts Center brings together more than 60 artists, designers and performers for a multimedia, interactive, electroacoustic extravaganza at the Charlotte Art League. A collaboration among students and professionals, dys/connect occurs at the intersections of sound and semblance, digital and analog, observation and action.

The one-hour program features live and electronic music made visible through contemporary dance and projections of imagery and animation in a series of rapid vignettes. Participation transcends passivity, as audience members are invited to play original video games with live acoustic accompaniment or call forth invisible artworks through AR technology. Above the activity, an acoustical sculpture of mushroom-based matter will shape the sound while demonstrating the application of a new environmentally responsible building material.

