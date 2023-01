Inspired by the works of August Wilson, Rory D. Sherriff’s “Speakeasy” takes place in Reading, PA in the year of 1978. Raised in a strict Christian household, Virginia decides to take control of her life, starting with unlearning everything she was taught how a woman should be. I am black, I am proud and I am strong.

Show Dates: Feb 17 — Feb 19

