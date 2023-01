The Personally Speaking series event is set for February 07, 7:00pm-8:30pm at The Dubois Center at UNC Charlotte Center City and will feature Department of Global Studies professor Joyce Dalsheim, Ph.D. She will describe the ideas that inspired her to write her recently published book, Israel Has A Jewish Problem: Self-Determination as Self-Elimination.

Reception at 6 p.m.

OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

