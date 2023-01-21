Charlotte Rho Gamma Chapter Sleeps Out For The Homeless

The brother of the Rho Gamma Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Incorporated, are sleeping outside of Lynch/Wallis Breezeway one of the coldest night of the year January 20th, 7pm – 7am. to raise awareness to people experiencing homelessness. Come out and give donations all proceeds go to University Soup Kitchen. We take monetary donations, non perishables, and. clothing. monetary donations can be sent to $RhoGamma1988 and the physical tangible items can be given to us directly.

