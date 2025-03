Fri, Mar 14, 2025 | 5:30pm to 7:30pm

Rowe

9119 University Road, Charlotte, NC 28223

The UNC Charlotte Department of Art & Art History presents the 57th annual Juried Student Exhibition, on view in Rowe Galleries February 3 through March 31, with a reception and awards ceremony on March 14.

This year’s juror is Woon Kee Yong, motion media design professor at Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD).