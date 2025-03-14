Queens University’s Héloïse Louiset Exemplifies ASUN Mission To Build Winners For Life

Héloïse Louiset of the Queens University of Charlotte women’s track and field team has been named to the 2025 Academic All-ASUN Team following the indoor season. Louiset is the first Royal to earn the honor from the track & field program.



Louiset, a graduate student in communications, holds a 4.0 GPA. She helped Queens secure its highest finish at the ASUN Indoor Championships finishing first in the high jump and second in the pentathlon. The Royals took fourth place with 70.5 points.



The Academic All-ASUN Team recognizes student-athletes who excel both on the track and in the classroom and exemplify the ASUN’s mission of Building Winners for Life. All the members of the team boast a 3.50 cumulative grade point average or better and participated in at least half of their team’s contests.



