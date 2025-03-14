Music And Mind: Harnessing The Power Of Community For Health At Central Piedmont

Parr Center, Theater

29 Mar 2025

10:30 am

Join in for an enlightening conversation exploring the connection between the arts and health. Inspired by the work of soprano Renée Fleming, Music and Mind brings the arts and science together in an evidence-based journey toward achieving brain health. Guided by the NeuroArts Blueprint, this discussion aims to unite community partners in a shared commitment to well-being through the arts.

Panelists:

Renée Fleming: Soprano, WHO Goodwill Ambassador for Arts and Health

Dr. Jonathan Burdette: Section Chief of Neuroradiology, Vice Chair of Research, Professor of Radiology, and Cofounder of the Laboratory for Complex Brain Networks, Wake Forest University School of Medicine/Advocate Health

Ruth Katz: Vice President; Executive Director, Health, Medicine & Society Program; and Director, Aspen Ideas Health, The Aspen Institute; Co-director, NeuroArts Blueprint Initiative

Susan Magsamen: Executive Director, International Arts + Mind Lab Center for Applied Neuroaesthetics, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine; Co-Director, NeuroArts Blueprint

Dr. Jen Sullivan: Enterprise Leader National Service Lines, Advocate Health; Charlotte Symphony Board of Directors

MORE >>>