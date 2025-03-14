Charlotte Alumnus Zacch Estrada-Petersen Went From Pet Sitter To Business Owner

By SUZANNE LEGER

For Zacch Estrada-Petersen ’05, dogs were always a source of joy. But turning that love into a career? That was never the plan.

Yet here he is—running a thriving dog training business, proving that sometimes the best opportunities are the ones you never saw coming.

Estrada-Petersen’s journey started with something simple: wanting the best for his own dog. Working remotely, he worried about keeping his pup engaged and happy. That small concern led him to Rover, an app connecting pet owners with sitters.

What began as a way to help his own dog became something bigger. Through Rover, he built connections with fellow dog lovers — people who saw how much he genuinely cared.

One of those connections changed everything.

A business broker he met through Rover was selling a dog training company — but not just to anyone. They were looking for someone who truly cared about dogs, not just profits. Seeing the trust Estrada-Petersen had built, they recommended him for the opportunity.

Just like that, he went from pet sitter to business owner.

Despite his background in accounting and tech, stepping into dog training wasn’t just about running numbers. It was about building trust, connection and confidence — for dogs and their owners.

“I knew the basics — sit, stay, paw — but I quickly realized training is so much more,” he said. “It’s about creating a bond, making sure both the dog and the owner feel secure and understood.”

Now, as owner of The Dog Wizard , he focuses on both the business and the heart of what they do. His team of three trainers and an operations manager ensures every dog gets top-tier training, while he handles accounting, payroll, partnerships and strategy.

If there’s one thing Estrada-Petersen has learned from business and dogs, it’s to stay flexible.

“You can’t let strong months make you complacent or slow ones get you down,” he said. “You have to recognize what’s working, what’s not and pivot fast.”

With multiple locations — including Lake Norman, Concord and Gastonia — The Dog Wizard offers private lessons and immersive “board and train” programs. These 18- to 21-day sessions allow dogs to fully focus on training without owner visits, leading to lasting results.

By the time training is complete, both dogs and their humans leave feeling more confident, connected and ready to grow together.

MORE >>>