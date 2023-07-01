A Message From UNC Chapel Hill On Supreme Court Decision

UNC Chancellor, Kevin M. Guskiewicz, wrote in a message concerning the recent Supreme Court decision in Students for Fair Admissions Inc. v. University of North Carolina, et. al.:

Dear Carolina Community,

This morning, the U.S. Supreme Court issued its ruling in Students for Fair Admissions Inc. v. University of North Carolina, et. al., our case about race-conscious admissions. While not the outcome we hoped for, we respect the Supreme Court’s decision and will follow its guidance.

Carolina is committed to bringing together talented students with different perspectives and life experiences and to making an affordable, high-quality education accessible to the people of North Carolina and beyond. We are passionately public, and that will always be true. Our strategic plan’s first initiative is to “Build our Community Together.” We will build that community with you and work to provide a campus environment where all of our students know they belong and can thrive.

