Charlotte Belk College Of Business Awards Faculty And Staff For Excellence

Ten UNC Charlotte Belk College of Business faculty and staff members have received the college’s 2023 awards for excellence in research, teaching and service.

The awards and recipients are:

Scholarship Award — Tao-Hsien “Dolly” King

Excellence In Undergraduate Teaching Award — Moutaz Khouja

Excellence In Graduate Teaching Award — Kexin Zhao

Excellence In Part-Time Teaching Award — Lisa Rolan

Outstanding Service Award — Karen Ford-Eickhoff

Best Paper Award — Weidong Tian

Dean’s Award for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion — Scott Tonidandel

Belk College Staff Member of the Year — Erin Knaul

Belk College Staff Member of the Year — Kalli Vimr

Early Impact Staff Award — Mahalah Dalton

