Charlotte Belk College Of Business Awards Faculty And Staff For Excellence

Ten UNC Charlotte Belk College of Business faculty and staff members have received the college’s 2023 awards for excellence in research, teaching and service.

The awards and recipients are:

  • Scholarship Award — Tao-Hsien “Dolly” King
  • Excellence In Undergraduate Teaching Award — Moutaz Khouja
  • Excellence In Graduate Teaching Award — Kexin Zhao
  • Excellence In Part-Time Teaching Award — Lisa Rolan
  • Outstanding Service Award — Karen Ford-Eickhoff
  • Best Paper Award — Weidong Tian
  • Dean’s Award for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion — Scott Tonidandel
  • Belk College Staff Member of the Year — Erin Knaul
  • Belk College Staff Member of the Year — Kalli Vimr
  • Early Impact Staff Award — Mahalah Dalton

