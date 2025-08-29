Artist Calls For Gallery Exhibitions At Central Piedmont

What’s happening:

The Central Piedmont art galleries are now accepting submissions for upcoming exhibitions.

Why it matters:

This is a chance for emerging and established artists to showcase their work in a professional gallery setting on campus.

Who can apply:

Open to all artists — students, faculty, staff, and the wider community.

Details:

Location: Overcash Center, Central Campus

Deadline to submit: Fri., Sept. 27

Accepted work: All mediums welcome — painting, sculpture, digital, and more

The big picture:

Selected artists will have the opportunity to be featured in a solo or group exhibition during the 2025–26 gallery season. Apply here

