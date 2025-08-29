Artist Calls For Gallery Exhibitions At Central Piedmont
What’s happening:
The Central Piedmont art galleries are now accepting submissions for upcoming exhibitions.
Why it matters:
This is a chance for emerging and established artists to showcase their work in a professional gallery setting on campus.
Who can apply:
Open to all artists — students, faculty, staff, and the wider community.
Details:
- Location: Overcash Center, Central Campus
- Deadline to submit: Fri., Sept. 27
- Accepted work: All mediums welcome — painting, sculpture, digital, and more
The big picture:
Selected artists will have the opportunity to be featured in a solo or group exhibition during the 2025–26 gallery season. Apply here