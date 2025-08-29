Christian Pickerel Named Director Of Golf At Queens University

Queens University of Charlotte Director of Athletics Cherie Swarthout announces Christian Pickerel as the new Director of Golf. Pickerel comes to the Royals from Lincoln Memorial, where he served as the assistant women’s golf coach since 2022.



“Christian is an up-and-coming coach in the sport, who has already made an impact in his short time as an assistant coach with his former program,” Swarthout commented. “We look forward to seeing him grow in his first head coaching position along with us as we enter our first season of competition as a full NCAA DI member.”



Pickerel assisted in running practices, recruiting, training, and player development with the Railsplitters. In 2023, the women’s golf team picked up two tournament wins, broke the program record for best season scoring average, and earned a top 25 national ranking for the first time in school history. The team saw its best finish at the SAC Championship in 12 years, with Dilyara Bulambayeva earning the individual win. The next year, the women’s golf team broke the season scoring average record set in 2024, while also earning a WGCA Coaches Poll top 25 ranking for the first time. Bulambayeva recorded the best scoring average in school history with Pickerel coaching her, and the team reached the South Region Tournament for the first time in history.



“It’s an incredible honor to step into the role of director of golf at Queens University,” Pickerel stated. “This program has great potential, and I’m excited to lead our student-athletes as we build something special both on and off the course. I am thankful for the opportunity given to me by Cherie Swarthout and Queens, and I am ready to get things started.”



In addition to assisting with the women’s squad, Pickerel helped the men’s team win the 2025 SAC Championship and finish top 10 at the NCAA Championship.



Joining Pickerel at Queens is former LMU women’s golfer Lauren Martin . Martin will assume the role of assistant golf coach after spending the past year at the University of Montevallo as an assistant for both the men’s and women’s programs.



“As a North Carolina native, I am excited to return to my home state and have the opportunity to coach a Division I golf program,” said Martin. “I’m grateful to Queens University of Charlotte’s athletic department for providing me with this opportunity. I look forward to contributing to the success of our golf teams and building something memorable at QU!”



Martin was coached by Pickerel at LMU, earning a DII South Region bid as an individual in 2024. The two-time SAC All-Conference and All-Tournament honoree graduated from LMU with the lowest single-season scoring average (74.4) and the lowest career scoring average (75.94). Her career scoring average record still holds today. Martin was also the previous 54-hole record holder (216) and had 19 career top 10 finishes.



“Lauren was a great player for me and knows the expectations that will be set for our teams here at Queens,” Pickerel commented. “She has gained plenty of experience over the last year, and I know that she will use that to steer Queens golf in the right direction.”



Pickerel holds a bachelor’s degree in exercise science from Wingate University, and Martin earned a bachelor’s degree in English from LMU.



The men’s and women’s golf seasons are scheduled to begin in just a few weeks. More information to come on the 2025-26 season schedules.

