Charlotte Faculty Who Create Environments For Students To Excel

Creating supportive learning environments that enable students to succeed is a hallmark of Charlotte faculty members, and this year’s nominees for the University’s teaching excellence awards exemplify that commitment.

William (Bill) Graves, professor, geography; Margaret Quinlan, professor, communication studies; and Luke Reinke, associate professor, reading and elementary education are this year’s finalists for the UNC Charlotte Teaching Excellence Award for tenured faculty.

Susana Cisneros, senior lecturer, Spanish; Andrew Goff, lecturer, biological sciences; and Nadia Najjar, teaching associate professor, software and information systems are the finalists for the UNC Charlotte Award for Teaching Excellence for non-tenured faculty

Award recipients will be announced Thursday, Sept. 11, during a reception in the Popp Martin Student Union Multipurpose Room.

Teaching Excellence Finalists (tenured faculty)

William (Bill) Graves is a highly effective teacher who uses storytelling to help his students develop an understanding of complex topics, connect personal experience to academic subjects and build a sense of community in the classroom. He wants students to see their surroundings and recognize how and when the environment influences their behavior.

“I tell stories to train students to think like a geographer,” said Graves. “The highest compliment I can receive is from a student that says my class ‘changed the way I look at the world.’ This unlocks a student’s ability to discover the mechanisms that shape that environment and shows them how they can make changes to that world. These are skills I see as essential for the future of students as citizens, community members and professionals.”

Margaret Quinlan is an impactful and respected educator, interdisciplinary curriculum builder and mentor who has worked to enhance student success since joining UNC Charlotte in 2009. Quinlan views students as the heart of the scholarly enterprise and is inspired by teaching the next generation of scholars and practitioners.

“There is nothing like watching students’ eyes light up when they understand a theory or passionately defend their positions,” said Quinlan. “College and graduate school can be stressful, and the intersection of my passion, knowledge and understanding allows me to support my students successfully.”

Luke Reinke is an enthusiastic mathematics educator whose work at UNC Charlotte blends research, teaching and service to reimagine how future teachers learn to teach math. Known for his thoughtful, equity-centered approach, Reinke equips aspiring educators with the confidence and tools to make mathematics meaningful, relevant and joyful for their students.

“During my day-to-day teaching, the question that drives my work shifts from how to teach mathematics well to how to teach prospective teachers to teach mathematics well,” said Reinke. “It is an immense blessing that every day I have the privilege of supporting students.”

Teaching Excellence Finalists (non-tenured faculty)

Susana Cisneros is a fervent educator and community connector who sees teaching as a journey of growth between student and teacher. A former attorney from Argentina and a certified paralegal, she brings a global perspective and community-centered ethos to her Spanish language instruction at UNC Charlotte.

“Teaching is a lifelong learning process for students, teachers, mentors and community partners,” said Cisneros. “It involves encouraging others to be their best selves, to stop judgment and see opportunity and, most importantly, to become part of the solution. The classroom is where I belong and can become my full self through new experiences, challenges and happiness.”

Andrew Goff, an energetic educator with a passion for biology and dedication to students, is a standout instructor and mentor at UNC Charlotte. Trained as a scientist and called to be a teacher, Goff uses his real-world experiences and enthusiasm for learning to engage students.

“Teaching is relentless, infinite and wonderful,” said Goff. “As an educator, I strive to be the person that my students will approach with questions when seeking guidance during their academic careers. The ability to recognize struggling pupils and implement effective language and deliver sensitive, yet poignant, comments is important for all educators.”

Nadia Najjar is dedicated to empowering students through computer science and committed to creating learning environments where all students can thrive. She focuses on building meaningful relationships with her students and continuously improving her instructional approach.

“My passion for teaching is driven by a desire to help students feel seen, heard and supported in their learning journey,” said Najjar. “I believe fostering genuine connections builds trust, and that trust inspires students to engage deeply, take risks and grow.”

Honorable Mention Finalists

The following faculty members are honorable mention finalists for the UNC Charlotte Teaching Excellence Award: Jason Black, professor, communication studies; Ali Koohang, part-time lecturer, chemistry; and Rebecca Shore, associate professor, educational leadership.

