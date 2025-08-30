Chancellor Sharon Gaber Ushers In A New Era For Charlotte Football With Stadium Expansion

University and legislative leaders, along with alumni and 49ers fans, celebrated Wednesday, Aug. 27, as Charlotte broke ground on the Jerry Richardson Stadium Expansion.

Consistently increasing interest, anticipation of head coach Tim Albin’s inaugural season and an exciting six-game home schedule drove Niner Nation to secure the most season tickets in the football program’s history for the 2025 season, resulting in a sellout for the first time. In fact, season ticket holders are returning this year at the highest rate experienced for year-over-year renewal.

“This project is a statement about who we are and where we are headed. It reflects the momentum we are building in academics, research and athletics,” said Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber. “And it signals a new era for Charlotte football. Charlotte is ready to compete — and to win — on every stage.”

Construction is underway with completion expected in spring 2027. Approximately 2,400 additional seats will be available in the east concourse above the 49ers’ student section, bringing stadium capacity to around 17,700. The expansion also will add a new tower above the current press box that will feature premium seating, including suites, loge boxes, ledge seating, an indoor club and a terrace. The tower will enable Charlotte Athletics to use the stadium for additional community events and provide year-round access to Charlotte student-athletes for dining. During construction, Richardson Stadium’s capacity is not expected to be impacted, but modifications to the game-day experience are anticipated.

“What an incredible day for Charlotte Athletics, for our University and our community,” said Mike Hill, director of athletics. “The response to our expansion plan has been nothing short of tremendous. Now, this plan begins to take shape. Over the next two seasons, with as little interruption to the game-day experience as possible, our team will be hard at work delivering something truly special.”Fans interested in the future premium seating options at Richardson Stadium should register at Charlotte49ers.com/StadiumExpansion.

