Charlotte William States Lee College of Engineering Is Defining What It Means To Make A Difference

Every discovery reached, every prototype developed and every race won by UNC Charlotte engineers sends ripples through North Carolina. Backed by public investment, our students and faculty are redefining what it means to engineer solutions that make a difference for our city, our industry partners and our state’s future. In fact, fall 2025 brought the William States Lee College of Engineering a record-breaking number of first-year students and highest overall enrollment in the college’s history.

Innovation that drives change

At the North Carolina BATT CAVE Research Center — the only university-led hub of its kind in the state — researchers are tackling battery safety, electrification and autonomous vehicle technology. Their work supports a fast-growing industry that has already attracted major employers to the state. The center also partnered with Belmont Trolley, the city of Belmont and the North Carolina Department of Transportation to become the first team in the U.S. to wirelessly charge a train.

Additionally, students and faculty in the Energy Production & Infrastructure Center developed PoleVolt™, the nation’s first street-side, universal EV charging station, developed with Duke Energy and the city of Charlotte. The project expands access to clean transportation and shows how University innovation translates into solutions for communities across the state.

UNC Charlotte’s expertise is also being recognized at broader levels. As a semifinalist in the $160 million National Science Foundation’s Regional Innovation Engines program, the University and EPIC is advancing grid modernization and smart mobility solutions with regional and national impact.

Precision that powers industry

UNC Charlotte’s Center for Precision Metrology is widely recognized as the leading academic metrology lab in North and South America. By optimizing advanced manufacturing, the center equips companies with the techniques and tools to compete globally while building a pipeline of highly skilled graduates for the state’s workforce.



The University also recently became the first public university in the nation to establish a Super Fab Lab, giving students and industry partners access to next-level design and prototyping capabilities.

Where horsepower meets brainpower

The Alan D. Kulwicki Motorsports Lab blends racing tradition with engineering expertise. Led by Jim Fox, a veteran of more than 40 years in professional motorsports, the lab provides unmatched industry experience. It’s also where students like Layne Riggs ’24 turn lessons into victories. While earning his mechanical engineering degree, Riggs became NASCAR’s Truck Series Rookie of the Year, proof that UNC Charlotte builds not only careers, but champions.

Building a stronger North Carolina

With support from Engineering North Carolina’s Future, UNC Charlotte is growing its capacity in engineering, technology and data science, opening doors for significantly more students in the years ahead. For employers, that means access to top talent. For communities, it means innovation that fuels economic growth.

“As North Carolina’s urban research university, we are uniquely positioned to invest in our state’s future,” said Chancellor Sharon Gaber. “From energy and manufacturing to motorsports and beyond, UNC Charlotte is helping build a stronger North Carolina.”

