Charlotte Gallery Reception For Kirsten Stolle And “Under The Influence” Sept 11

Thu, Sep 11, 2025 | 6pm to 8pm

Dubois Center at UNC Charlotte Center City, Projective Eye Gallery

320 East Ninth Street, Charlotte, NC 28202

This exhibition is on display July 16- October 17, and the Gallery Reception will take place September 11 6-8pm.

Under the Influence is the most recent exhibition of Kirsten Stolle’s research-driven practice. Pivoted at the intersections of art, science, and culture, her work examines the global influence of chemical companies on our food system. Delving into propaganda and greenwashing, Stolle appropriates corporate advertising strategies and aesthetics, highlighting the contradiction between public image and facts. Her recent projects have looked into agribusiness disinformation, chemical company marketing campaigns, and the historical ties between Bayer-Monsanto and chemical warfare.

Kirsten Stolle is an Asheville-based artist working in collage, text-based images, and installation. She is a Pollock-Krasner Grant recipient and her work is in the collections of the Nerman Museum of Contemporary Art, San Jose Museum of Art, North Carolina Museum of Art, and Minneapolis Institute of Arts. Solo exhibitions include NOME (Berlin), Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, and Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art. Group exhibitions include Balzer Projects (Switzerland), Central Museum of Textiles (Poland), Fridman Gallery (NYC), the Mint Museum, North Carolina Museum of Art, and the Weatherspoon Museum of Art. Her work has been published in Harper’s, The Atlantic, Photograph, Topic, Poetry. She has been awarded residencies at the Bogliasco Foundation, Ucross Foundation, Millay Arts, Blue Mountain Center, Willapa Bay AiR, Virginia Center for the Creative Arts, Marble House Project, and Ballinglen Arts Foundation.

