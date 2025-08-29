Charlotte’s Esports and Gaming Arena Grand Opening Sept 4

UNC Charlotte will celebrate its new Esports and Gaming Arena with a grand opening event starting at 2 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 4, in the Popp Martin Student Union.

The event, which begins in Norm’s on the first floor, will feature remarks from UNC Charlotte Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber, Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Kevin Bailey, former North Carolina Rep. Jason Saine ’95 and Niner Esports Club President Anshuman Pandey. A reception and tours of the newly renovated space, located on the mezzanine level, follows.

The renovated arena received a $1.5 million allocation from the North Carolina General Assembly included in the state’s 2023 budget. It is outfitted with 31 competition-ready PCs, an iRacing Rig, a designated lounge space and a console docking station. Open to all UNC Charlotte students, faculty and staff, the arena is the primary location for Charlotte Esports competitive play.

Charlotte Esports represents the University’s new varsity esports program, established in 2024.

Under its first full-time program director, Ian Escalante, approximately 30 students in five different leagues compete nationally against other schools. The program also serves as a launching point for academic development and professional collaborations within the gaming industry, on and off campus, preparing students for competitive internships and jobs.

The program evolved from the long-standing success of Niner Esports, one of the University’s largest student organizations for the past seven years. Nationally renowned for its competitive achievements and excellence in club operations, Niner Esports has earned a variety of prestigious award nominations, including winning Club of the Year at the EsportsU’s 2023 Collegiate Awards. In addition, the club brings together hundreds of students to the Popp Martin Student Union for Local Area Network parties for both competitive and casual gamers.

More information about the Esports and Gaming Arena is on the Charlotte Esports website.

