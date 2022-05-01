Banned Play Performing At Central Piedmont Community College

A decade ago, John Cariani’s “Almost Maine” was the most produced play in North American high schools and selected by the American National Theatre as one of the most outstanding regional theatre productions. Not without controversy, however, “Almost Maine” was canceled at Maiden High School in North Carolina, according to the school’s principal for having “sexually-explicit overtones and multiple sexual innuendos that are not aligned with our mission and educational objectives.” From April 29 – May 8 at the Georgia Tucker Fine Arts Hall on the Levine Campus, Building 3, in Matthews.

