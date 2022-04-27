JWU Sports Chefs Discuss Fueling The Athlete

Have you ever wondered what a “day in the life” looks like for a sports team performance chef? As part of the recent FIT Symposium, a jam-packed day of in-depth panels concerning all aspects of the culinary world, Johnson & Wales University Associate Professor Jonathan Poyourow ’03 brought together two alumni who work for the Boston Bruins — Keith Garman ’09, ’21, who serves as team chef, and Mike Schauer ’16, who is assistant chef — and one professional athlete who loves cooking: Justin Bethel of the New England Patriots. In a wide-ranging conversation, they discussed their love of food and ways that chefs and players can work together for better results.

MORE …