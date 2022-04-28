UNC Charlotte Accounting Prof Takes Novel Approach To Teaching

A Belk College of Business accounting professor is using a novel approach to teach students about accounting, auditing and fraud. David Kerr, associate professor in the Turner School of Accountancy at UNC Charlotte, recently co-authored the mystery suspense novel “Trap Doors and Trojan Horses: An Auditing Action Adventure.” The work aims to go beyond being an entertaining read by helping students learn key concepts about auditing and forensic accounting.

