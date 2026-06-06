Become A Volunteer At Charlotte’s Jamil Niner Student Pantry

The Jamil Niner Student Pantry assists UNC Charlotte students and faculty/staff who are having challenges accessing food regularly. Through volunteering, you will be working with the pantry leadership team to provide healthy, culturally appropriate, and emergency foods to students, faculty, and staff on campus. Volunteer activities may include, but are not limited to: checking shoppers in and out, assisting with pantry upkeep, stocking and sorting food, garden work, and other various activities to help run the pantry.

Please wear closed-toed shoes and comfortable clothing when volunteering at the food pantry. Enter through the front door and proceed to the conference room for volunteer check-in.

We rely heavily on volunteers to sustain the service we provide. If you are unable to attend your session please let us know at least a day in advance. If you cancel your volunteer appointment the day of without any notice or extenuating circumstance more than three times you will not be able to volunteer for the remainder of the semester. If you cannot stay for the duration of the volunteer shift, please notify a team member before leaving your shift.

Questions? Email ninerpantry@charlotte.edu.

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