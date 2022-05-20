Carolinas College Partners With Winthrop To Offer Joint Degree In Biology
A new partnership between Carolinas College of Health Sciences and Winthrop University in Rock Hill, SC will allow biology students completing their undergraduate studies at Winthrop to also complete a medical laboratory science (MLS) certification at Carolinas College. The Winthrop biology students spend their first three years taking general, introductory and advanced biology classes. They’ll spend their final year at Carolinas College in order to complete the MLS certification.