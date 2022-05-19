UNC Charlotte Women’s Soccer Gets A Coach Of The Year

Two-time Big South Coach of the Year Brandi Fontaine is the 49ers’ women’s soccer coach. Fontaine, who led High Point University to unprecedented heights in four seasons as head coach, becomes the fifth head coach for the 49ers’ women’s soccer program. “We are ecstatic to welcome Brandi Fontaine and her family to Charlotte,” said Mike Hill, director of athletics. “She has a championship pedigree and a proven track record of success as a head coach. We share a vision of excellence for women’s soccer and look forward to seeing our program thrive under her leadership.”

