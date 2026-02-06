Central Piedmont Accepting Nominations For Student Speakers At May 2026 Commencement

Central Piedmont’s graduation committee is now accepting nominations for student graduates to serve as the student speakers at the May 2026 commencement ceremonies. This opportunity allows students to share their stories and represent their peers at one of the college’s most memorable events.

What to know

Two speakers will be selected: one for the Thursday, May 14, 10 a.m. ceremony, and one for the Thursday, May 14, 2 p.m. ceremony at Bojangles Coliseum.

Thursday, May 14, 10 a.m. ceremony, and one for the Thursday, May 14, 2 p.m. ceremony at Bojangles Coliseum. Hear from recent student speaker Kristen Alvarado Sorto, who represented graduates at the Dec. 2025 commencement.

Key dates

Nomination deadline: Friday., Mar. 6

Interviews and selection: Concludes by Monday., Apr. 6

Eligibility criteria

Open to students graduating in Spring 2026 .

Students must be registered and cleared by the graduation department.

by the graduation department. Students must have a 3.0 cumulative GPA, and they must be passing their current coursework.

What happens next

Students selected for an interview must prepare a brief written reflection on their college experience and the message they hope to share with fellow graduates.

Selected speakers will receive coaching, rehearsal time, and individualized support to prepare for commencement.

For questions, contact Katrina Johnson.

