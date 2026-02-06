Charlotte’s Carlos Gonzalez-Calderon Named A 2026 Gambrell Faculty Fellow

With support from The Gambrell Foundation and as part of the Charlotte Urban Institute’s Gambrell Faculty Fellowship, Carlos Gonzalez-Calderon, assistant professor of civil and environmental engineering, will join nine other UNC Charlotte faculty as they leverage the scholarship to help develop a better quality of life for Charlotte.

Gonzalez-Calderon’s research will examine how transportation-related air pollution contributes to diseases like asthma, diabetes and cardiovascular conditions to help bring focus to Charlotte’s mobility-pollution-health nexus. As an outcome, his findings could contribute to a policy brief for transportation and health agencies in Charlotte and other cities.

Learn more about the latest cohort of Gambrell Faculty Fellows and all their research projects.

MORE >>>