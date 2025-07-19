Central Piedmont Hosting Seminar For Students And Young Professionals

Central Piedmont Community College is teaming up with International House to host a Summer Seminar designed for young professionals and students. Whether you’re planning your next career move or just getting started, this event has something for you!

Why it matters:

This is more than just a workshop — it’s your chance to connect, grow, and gain tools to thrive in your professional journey.

What to expect:

Where: Central Campus, Parr Center

When: Sat., Aug. 9, 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Highlights:

Career planning & resume building tips

How to use AI to your advantage

Effective communication strategies

Free professional headshots

Networking opportunities

Free lunch — yes, really!

And more surprises!

Ready to grow your network and boost your skills?

Register now

