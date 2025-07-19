Central Piedmont Hosting Seminar For Students And Young Professionals
Central Piedmont Community College is teaming up with International House to host a Summer Seminar designed for young professionals and students. Whether you’re planning your next career move or just getting started, this event has something for you!
Why it matters:
This is more than just a workshop — it’s your chance to connect, grow, and gain tools to thrive in your professional journey.
What to expect:
Where: Central Campus, Parr Center
When: Sat., Aug. 9, 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Highlights:
- Career planning & resume building tips
- How to use AI to your advantage
- Effective communication strategies
- Free professional headshots
- Networking opportunities
- Free lunch — yes, really!
- And more surprises!
Ready to grow your network and boost your skills?
Register now