Queens University Partners With BSN SPORTS

Queens University of Charlotte announces its partnership with BSN SPORTS, the nation’s largest direct distributor of sporting goods to school and league markets.



The agreement also extends Queens’ existing partnership with Under Armour, making BSN SPORTS the official uniforms, apparel, equipment, and accessories provider for the Royals.



“We are excited to work with BSN SPORTS and continue our relationship with Under Armour,” Queens Director of Athletics Cherie Swarthout stated. “They have a great reputation in the collegiate sports industry, working with the world’s top brands. With that, the Royals will have access to the best apparel and equipment available.”



BSN SPORTS is a one-stop shop for everything athletics, providing departments with customized athletic solutions for their programs. They are also the largest distributor in the team sports business, with an unparalleled selection, local sales professionals, and a commitment to brand identity.



Erika Whyte of BSN SPORTS Collegiate Select Division said, “We greatly appreciate the opportunity to support Queens Athletics in partnership with Under Armour. By providing premier brand resources and support tailored to the collegiate athletic experience, it’s our goal to provide a solution that allows the athletic department, coaches, and staff to focus on what matters most – the Royal student-athletes.”



The Royals are heading into their fourth year of NCAA Division I competition after reclassifying from Division II at the end of the 2021-22 season.

About BSN SPORTS

BSN SPORTS, based in Farmers Branch, Texas, is a leading marketer, manufacturer, and distributor of sporting goods apparel and equipment. A division of Varsity Brands, BSN SPORTS serves more than 150,000 teams and organizations at all levels of competition. With a focus on game-changing partnerships, a wide brand selection, and a one-stop-shop model, BSN SPORTS has helped elevate participation in team sports across the nation since 1972. To learn more, visit www.BSNSPORTS.com.

