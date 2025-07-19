Charlotte Coach Kyle Bailey Gains Two Great Additions From The Portal

Charlotte Men’s Tennis Head Coach Kyle Bailey announced the additions of Andres Medus and Emilio Sanchez Bronzetti from the transfer portal on Monday.

The pair adds to an incoming group that includes Jake DiMenna, Moritz Muenster, and Massimo Pizzigoni, who committed on signing day to form the No.2-ranked freshman recruiting class among all Mid-Major programs according to Tennis Recruiting Network.

Medus comes to the 49ers from UT Arlington, where the Bahía Blanca, Argentina native spent his first two collegiate seasons. He was named to the All-Western Athletic Conference (WAC) First Singles Team both years and earned a WAC Player of the Week nod during his sophomore campaign. He spent the bulk of his season at the No. 2 spot en route to a 14-5 dual match mark in individual play, including eight wins in his final 10 matches with the Mavericks.

“Andres has made some great improvements over the last year — his game is climbing, and he did a great job at UT Arlington,” Bailey said. “He played as high as No. 2 in the lineup, and was a good point for them in both doubles and singles. He’s a great addition with motivation to keep getting better every year.”

Sanchez Bronzetti comes to Charlotte with experience, too, after three years at UCF before joining the 49ers for his senior season. He collected a 10-7 dual match singles record over the last two seasons with the Knights and saw time at the No. 4, 5, and 6 slots alongside matches at each of the team’s doubles slots en route to a 19-17 combined spring record the last two years.

The success came after being ranked No. 65 in his initial recruiting class from Barcelona, Spain.

“Emilio played both singles and doubles for a team that made the third round of the NCAA Tournament,” Bailey said. “He’s a passionate competitor, and I think he’ll fit right in with the team. He brings energy, leadership, and grit, and we can’t wait to see that play out.

“We look forward to seeing what both of these guys can do down the road.”

