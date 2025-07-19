Charlotte CFO Rich Amon Recognized For Outstanding Performance By Charlotte Business Journal

Rich Amon, UNC Charlotte’s vice chancellor for business affairs and chief financial and administrative officer, was named Nonprofit/Civic Chief Financial Officer of the Year by the Charlotte Business Journal at an awards ceremony held at the Westin Charlotte on Thursday, June 17.

Amon, who came to UNC Charlotte in 2022, is responsible for the University’s fiscal management, facilities development and operation, human resources, public safety and emergency management, business continuity and auxiliary services.

Over the past year, Amon has worked with Chancellor Sharon Gaber and Provost Jennifer Troyer to strategically prioritize and allocate resources to expand student housing, advising and academic programs and enhanced student services to accommodate the University’s record enrollment of more than 31,000 students.

He and his team also helped design and implement targeted budgeting and a centralized grants infrastructure, helping UNC Charlotte achieve the prestigious R1 designation by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education.

The Charlotte Business Journal’s annual CFO of the Year Awards celebration recognizes local professionals with outstanding performance in their roles as financial stewards.

