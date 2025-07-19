Charlotte Chefs John Hutchison And Calvin Seabury Share Secrets Of A Great Cookout

Summer is in full swing, which means it’s time to fire up the grill and call family and friends to the backyard! John Hutchison, campus executive chef, and Calvin Seabury, executive chef at SoVi, share their cookout essentials and tips to elevate your grill game.

How Professional Chefs BBQ at Home

Hutchison and Seabury both hail from Long Island, New York, and take summer cookouts seriously. Summer barbecues at Hutchison’s house consist of family, friends and a fire pit, with the grill and smoker running and cold beverages enjoyed by all. For Seabury, it starts with a lot of food and ends with a post-cookout movie with the family.

Outdoor cooking is a summer activity enjoyed by many in the Charlotte region, professional and amateur chefs alike. What do the University’s culinary leaders do to spice it up? Seabury’s signature summer side dish is grilled corn on the cob with garlic-lime-chili butter and he believes grilled watermelon with honey and feta is an underrated gem. Hutchison’s go-to side is “everything coleslaw” and he believes grilled potatoes are an unsung cookout hero.

Next Level Grilling Tips

When it comes to leveling up your summer cookout at home, the chefs recommend using fresh, locally sourced ingredients and experimenting with new flavors. Seabury — who showcased a garam masala turkey on WBTV last Thanksgiving — says, “Don’t be afraid to get inspired by other countries when seasoning and marinating your cookout food.”

If you’re cooking for a crowd with dietary restrictions, Hutchison suggests using avocado while Seabury recommends an aggressive amount of seasoning to bring any ingredient to life.

Hutchison’s grocery hacks for college students on a budget include keeping an eye out for sales, buying meat in bulk and freezing it until it’s time to grill. But above all, the chefs note that what’s on the grill matters less than who’s around it.

