Stunning Scotland Highlands & Islands Await Charlotte Alumni

August 16 – August 25, 2025

Pre-Tour: August 13 – August 17, 2025

Post-Tour: August 25 – August 27, 2025

The UNC Charlotte Alumni Association — in conjunction with its travel partners — is proud to offer Charlotte alumni multiple opportunities to travel to majestic and historic locations across the globe. With trips planned this year and next year, there are many opportunities to start checking off your bucket list of travel destinations. Join fellow alumni, friends and families, and experience the camaraderie of exploring the world with like-minded travelers. Each trip has been thoughtfully selected with you and your alma mater in mind. We take care of the details, so you can relax and enjoy the company of your fellow alumni.

Scotland Tour

Join us as we explore the inspiring history, exuberant culture and fascinating sites of Scotland. From windswept highlands to serene islands, home to revered castles and iconic towns, Scotland is a vibrant country overflowing with rich traditions, natural beauty and welcoming hospitality.

Tour Highlights

– Visit a local distillery to learn about whisky making from professionally trained guides followed by a tasting of their creations.

– Explore impressive Stirling Castle, situated on a volcanic outcrop on the River Forth, and hear of the castle’s turbulent history.

– Stroll the ruins of Urquhart Castle, an iconic structure rich with over 1,000 years of dramatic history.

– See Culloden Battlefield, which was the site of the final battle of the Jacobite Rising.

– Experience a special welcoming followed by an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour at breathtaking Glamis Castle.

– Embrace the charming town of St. Andrews—home to Scotland’s oldest and most prestigious university and the birthplace of golf, first played 600 years ago.

– Witness the impressive showcase of military pipes and drums, Highland dancers and marching formations of the celebrated Edinburgh Tattoo.

MORE >>>