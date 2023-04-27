Central Piedmont Annual Juried Student Art Show Open Through July 27

Each year, Central Piedmont Community College’s Visual Arts Department hosts the Annual Juried Student Art Show, recognizing student works in ceramics, 2D and 3D design, drawing, jewelry, painting, photography, printmaking and sculpture.

You can experience the entire show through the exhibit at Central Campus, inside the Overcash Center in the Ross and Overcash Art Galleries. The Annual Juried Student Art Show will be open through July 27, Monday-Thursday 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. and Friday 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.

