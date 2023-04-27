Charlotte Lambla Gallery Hosts PRISM Graphic Design BFA Exhibition
UNC Charlotte graduating seniors receiving their Bachelor of Fine Arts in Graphic Design present their final thesis projects in an exhibition in the Lambla Gallery, April 21- May 5. The reception on April 27 celebrates their accomplishments and invites the artists to talk about their works.
While each student selects a specific cause as the subject for their projects, a prism is created. The prism symbolizes the multisided community impacted by these chosen causes.